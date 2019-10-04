Football: Vista PEAK rises over Dakota Ridge in meeting of unbeatens

AURORA | The Vista PEAK football team’s main goal coming into the 2019 season was to get the program into the postseason for the first time.

While there is still half the season remaining, it looks as though the Bison should raise that bar a lot higher than just getting there.

Against its stiffest challenge of the season thus far, there was no stopping Vista PEAK Thursday night at Aurora Public Schools Stadium in a 48-27 Homecoming victory over previously undefeated Dakota Ridge that produced the program’s first-ever 5-0 start.

Coach John Sullivan’s Bison avenged a five-point loss to the Eagles last season with an effort keyed by a 28-point explosion in the second quarter that helped them break the 40-point mark for the fifth time in as many games.

Vista PEAK’s previous games had included a lot of scoring on the ground, but the Bison rushed for just one touchdown this time. That’s because junior quarterback Victor Owens — who had that rushing touchdown — racked up five touchdown passes (to five different receivers) and senior Zack Whitworth contributed a defensive touchdown on a return.

VISTA PEAK 48, DAKOTA RIDGE 27

Score by quarters:

Dakota Ridge 0 7 14 6 — 27

Vista PEAK 7 28 13 0 — 48

Vista PEAK highlights: Victor Owens 5 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Ja’Derris Carr receiving touchdown; Roman Calzada receiving touchdown; Kai Bocalbos receiving touchdown; Calem Moore receiving touchdown; Kyshaun Green receiving touchdown; Zack Whitworth fumble return touchdown