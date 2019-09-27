AURORA | Vista PEAK has become the Homecoming wrecker among Aurora Public Schools football teams, as the Bison ruined their second straight celebration with a win Friday night.

A week after topping Gateway on its Homecoming, Vista PEAK piled up 42 points in the first two quarters to invoke the running clock mercy rule just before halftime at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. The second half elapsed quickly on a 42-0 victory over Aurora Central that pushed coach John Sullivan’s Bison to 4-0.

Junior quarterback Victor Owens rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead the way for Vista PEAK, while junior TD machine Ja’derris Carr reached the end zone two more times and junior Montral Hamrick also scored.

The Bison kept Aurora Central (1-3) — which was returning to play after a bye week — off the scoreboard for their first shutout of the season.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports