AURORA | When Hinkley marched 64 yards over six minutes for the go-ahead touchdown and control in the fourth quarter of an undefeated showdown Friday night, Vista PEAK answered quickly.

And Ja’derris Carr-Kersh did it in a hurry.

On the first play after the Bison fell behind the Thunderbirds, the junior running back broke through the line of scrimmage and accelerated. Faster and faster until he reached the end zone 61 yards later to put Vista PEAK ahead for good in a 27-21 victory at a chilly Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

Carr-Kersh cracked the 100-yard mark in rushing and scored twice and junior quarterback Victor Owens also rushed for a pair of touchdowns as coach John Sullivan’s Bison — still recovering physically from a huge win over another undefeated team, Dakota Ridge, the previous week — moved to 6-0 on the season and started off Pioneer League play with a big victory.

Hinkley took its only lead of the game on the opening play of the final quarter when quarterback Xavier Starks nessled a ball into the hands of Jerry Taylor in the corner of the end zone, but the Thunderbirds (5-1, 0-1) found themselves behind again 11 seconds later.

On its next possession, Starks couldn’t come up with the snap and it was recovered by Vista PEAK’s Marvin Arrieta, while Hinkley’s last gasp drive inside the final minute ended when Starks’ fourth-down heave was intercepted by Dennis Flippin.

Coach Michael Farda’s Thunderbirds got a pair of touchdown passes from Starks to Taylor as well as Dorian Fox, while Ty’ren Draper also got into the end zone on the ground.

VISTA PEAK 27, HINKLEY 21

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 7 7 0 7 — 21

Vista PEAK 13 7 0 7 — 27

SCORING

First quarter

Vista PEAK — Victor Owens 4 yard run (Miguel Mendez III kick), 9:13

Hinkley — Dorian Fox 32 yard pass from Xavier Starks (Juan Gonzalez) kick, 3:59

Vista PEAK — Owens 33 yard run (Mendez III kick), 0:50

Second quarter

Hinkley — Ty’ren Draper 4 yard run (Gonzalez kick), 6:45

Vista PEAK — Ja’derris Carr-Kersh 2 yard run (Mendez III kick), 1:56

Fourth quarter

Hinkley — Jerry Taylor 28 yard pass from Starks (Gonzalez kick), 11:58

Vista PEAK — Carr-Kersh 61 yard run (Mendez III kick), 11:47