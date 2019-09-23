AURORA | The Vista PEAK and Hinkley football teams each started the 2019 season a week later than the rest of Aurora’s team, but it hasn’t hindered either thus far.

The city finished Week 4 with four 4-0 teams remaining — Eaglecrest, Grandview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill — as well as two teams with 3-0 records in the Bison and Thunderbirds, who downed Gateway and Kennedy, respectively. Aurora teams finished 8-2 collectively on the week.

Vista PEAK, still in search of the program’s first trip to the postseason, won its first three games for the second straight season as it rose up to the challenge from Aurora Public Schools rival Gateway in the second half on its way to a 42-21 victory.

Junior Ja’derris Carr has double-digit touchdowns already for coach John Sullivan’s Bison, as he scored three times on the ground and also reeled in junior quarterback Victor Owens’ lone scoring pass. Carr also had 243 yards of total offense to help Vista PEAK overcome a 13-7 halftime deficit to the Olys.

Owens and junior Montral Hamrick also rushed for touchdowns for Vista PEAK, which has yet to be held under 40 points on the season. The Bison

Hinkley capped the week for the city with a game that was decidedly less dramatic than its victory the previous week over Gateway, but proved a tense battle with Kennedy the entire way for coach Michael Farda’s team.

Senior quarterback Xavier Starks found senior Jerry Taylor for three touchdowns and fell just shy of 200 yards passing on just eight completions, while junior Ty’Ren Draper (142 yards rushing) and senior Dorian Fox each reached the end zone on the ground, while Fox hauled in Starks’ other TD toss.

Starks and Taylor each came up with two turnovers on the defensive side of the football as well for the Thunderbirds, who return to their home turf at APS Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 non-league contest against Sand Creek (2-1).

Here’s what happened for each Aurora team in Week 4 (full scoreboard):

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 4 FOOTBALL RECAP

AURORA CENTRAL: Coach Austin Able’s team had a bye week following a 1-2 start. Next: The Trojans return to play for their Homecoming contest against Vista PEAK (3-0) in a game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Coach Joe Johnson’s Cougars were on their way to a 4-0 start before lightning hit nearby their Sept. 20 contest against Poudre at French Field in Fort Collins and they watched the Impalas rally for a 28-21 overtime victory. Next: Cherokee Trail travels to Jeffco Stadium for a 7 p.m. Sept. 27 contest against 4-0 Lakewood.

GATEWAY: The Olys were off and running after a 99-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Erick Covington in their Sept. 20 Homecoming contest against Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, but couldn’t keep pace in the second half of a 42-21 defeat that dropped them 1-3. Coach Taylor Calvert’s defense came up with a huge stop on four tries inside the 5 yard-line in the first quarter and Covington (132 yards rushing, rushing touchdown plus 129 yards passing and two passing touchdowns) put them ahead with a keeper that went the distance, while his scoring toss to Tony Gallegos gave Gateway a 13-7 halftime edge. Covington threw a TD pass to Gallegos in the fourth quarter as well for the Olys’ only points in the second half. Next: The Olys head to Monarch (1-2) for a 7 p.m. Oct. 4 contest to close out league play.

GRANDVIEW: The Wolves found themselves trailing after one quarter of their Sept. 20 visit to Fountain-Fort Carson, but scored 35 straight points on their way to a 56-24 victory over the Trojans to extend an unbeaten start to 4-0. Junior running back Noah Schmidt accounted for five touchdowns in the game for coach John Schultz’s team, as he reached the end zone four times on the ground (as part of a 207-yard rushing effort) and caught a touchdown pass from Burr, who also found Charlie Dick, Joe Renner (back from injury) and Jordan Smith for scoring tosses in the victory. Grandview’s defense piled up five sacks (two by Cade Bruckman) and generated two turnovers. Next: The Wolves close out non-league play at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 when Mullen (2-2) comes calling to Legacy Stadium.

OVERLAND: Senior quarterback Mark Thrower orchestrated an aerial attack that proved particularly effective in the second half as coach DaVaughn Thornton Sr.’s Trailblazers rallied past Fossil Ridge 34-13 Sept. 19 at Stutler Bowl. Thrower hooked up with senior Jawan Lacour on two straight passes to move Overland 70 yards on its opening possession of the second half and erase a one-point deficit. A 22-point second half helped the Trailblazers even their record at 2-2 and Thrower finished with 428 yards passing and five touchdowns (two to Lacour, two to Kamari Brown and one to freshman Ismael Cisse). Stephone Smiley and Kamare Hampton each racked up 13 tackles and Camwrin Harris had an interception as the Trailblazers’ defense stiffened after allowing the SaberCats a solid start offensively. Next: The Trailblazers head south to conclude their non-league schedule as Fountain-Fort Carson (1-3) awaits them at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

RANGEVIEW: Building on a narrow defeat the previous week, coach Brandon Alconcel’s Raiders came out swinging in their Sept. 20 Metro 10 road contest against Mountain Range and came away from their visit to the North Stadium with a 31-7 victory. Davon Desmond’s punt return touchdown in the third quarter gave Rangeview some breathing room after its early 10-point lead (which included a Braidon Nourse field goal) was cut to 10-7, while Reece Berkey threw touchdown passes to Donavon Cooks and Jahvon Lee to build on the advantage. Next: The Raiders face another Metro 10 contest at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Adams City (1-3).

REGIS JESUIT: The Raiders came through in the clutch in the second half and rallied past parochial school rival Mullen for a 30-21 Homecoming victory Sept. 20 at Lou Kellogg Stadium to start 4-0 for the first time since 2010. Place kicker Jordi De la Torre’s 30-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter put coach Danny Filleman’s Regis Jesuit team ahead for good and quarterback Nicco Marchiol followed up Matthew Baer’s fumble recovery with a short touchdown run for insurance in the final minutes. Marchiol rushed for two scores and threw scoring passes to Ty Mcguire and Clay Nanke as well. Next: The Raiders head out to the North Stadium at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 for a non-league finale against Horizon (1-3).

SMOKY HILL: The Buffaloes endured their first close game of the new season and prevailed 16-9 in Metro 10 play at Prairie View Sept. 20 to reach 4-0 for the second straight season. Coach Tom Thenell’s team came in averaging nearly 46 points per game, but found the going tough against the ThunderHawks, who limited Smoky Hill’s high-flying offense to just 319 yards of total offense. Quarterback Leslie Richardson III collected 213 yards passing and threw a touchdown pass to his most prolific target in Ryan Hollingsworth, who finished with 106 yards receiving. Obie Sanni was held to a season-low 69 yards rushing, but one of his attempts reached the end zone, while Elisha Brown connected on a field goal in the second half to give Smoky Hill a two-score advantage. Next: The Buffaloes continue Metro 10 play with a 1 p.m. Sept. 28 road game against the Far Northeast Warriors (3-1) at Evie Dennis Stadium.