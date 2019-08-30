AURORA | The Wagon Wheel will remain on display in the front hallway of Smoky Hill High School for a second year after Smoky Hill’s season-opening 48-26 victory over rival Overland Thursday night.

The Buffaloes broke open an eight-point game at halftime with a combined 34 points in the final two quarters — including three of senior running back Obie Sanni’s five touchdowns — to win consecutive games over the Trailblazers in the rivalry for the first time since 2010 and 2011.

Junior quarterback Leslie Richardson III found junior wide receiver Alec Pinkowski for two nine-yard touchdown passes in the third quarter as well for Smoky Hill, which racked up its highest point total against Overland in at least the last 22 seasons.

Coach Tom Thenell’s Buffaloes also cut the Trailblazers’ all-time lead in the series between the Cherry Creek Schools rivals to 26-12.

Overland played its first game under new head coach DaVaughn Thornton Sr. and traded blows with Smoky Hill for the entire first half, trailing by just one score after senior quarterback Mark Thrower hit freshman Ismael Cisse with a touchdown pass in the opening quarter.

Junior Jaheim Roper scored on an 88 yard kickoff return and had an interception that led to Thrower’s touchdown toss to senior Jawan Lacour and senior Camwrin Harris returned an interception for a score in the fourth quarter, but Overland couldn’t overcome Sanni’s timely touchdown runs to get closer than 15 points.

Smoky Hill — which ran its regular season win streak to 11 — has a Sept. 7 contest against Rangeview upcoming, while Overland plays host to Regis Jesuit in another all-Aurora matchup Sept. 5.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports