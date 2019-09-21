AURORA | At least through four weeks, the 2019 season is almost completely different than the previous one for the Regis Jesuit football team.

In 2018, coach Danny Filleman’s Raiders were 1-3 after four games and had to live with the sting of a seven-point loss to its longtime parochial school rival, Mullen.

The new year has seen Regis Jesuit jump out of the gate at 4-0, which includes Friday night’s intense 30-21 Homecoming victory over the Mustangs, who paid a visit to Lou Kellogg Stadium.

Junior Jordi De la Torre confidently knocked through a 30-yard field goal in the opening minute of the fourth quarter that put the Raiders ahead for good and sophomore quarterback Nicco Marchiol’s short keeper for a touchdown provided the final margin.

Marchiol continued his outstanding start to the season that saw him account for four touchdowns, two rushing along with scoring passes to senior Ty McGuire and junior Clay Nanke.

REGIS JESUIT 30, MULLEN 21

Score by quarters:

Mullen 7 14 0 0 — 21

Regis Jesuit 7 7 6 10 — 30

SCORING

First quarter

Regis Jesuit — Ty Maguire 5 pass from Nicco Marchiol (Jordi De la Torre kick) 7:45

Mullen — Damien Cearns 75 run (Wilson Yee kick), 7:26

Second quarter

Regis Jesuit — Clay Nanke 15 pass from Marchiol (De la Torre kick), 9:09

Mullen — Michael Brouillette 5 pass from Kyle Remington (Yee kick), 3:40

Mullen — Ben Marcoux 55 pass from Remington (Yee kick), 0:47

Third quarter

Regis Jesuit — Marchiol 24 run (kick failed), 9:15

Fourth quarter

Regis Jesuit — De la Torre 30 yard field goal, 11:01

Regis Jesuit — Marchiol 2 run (De la Torre kick), 1:15