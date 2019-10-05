AURORA | Last season, the Regis Jesuit football team needed to run the table on South League play (and did) in order to qualify for the Class 5A state playoffs after a 1-4 start.

The Raiders entered Friday night’s league opener against visiting Chaparral in a much different frame of mind after completing the first half of their schedule at 5-0.

Regis Jesuit led to start from finish against the winless Wolverines and got four-touchdown night from sophomore quarterback Nicco Marchiol in a thorough 40-7 victory at Lou Kellogg Stadium. Coach Danny Filleman’s improved to 6-0 ahead of a matchup with 6-0 Legend Oct. 11 at EchoPark Stadium.

The first two Marchiol touchdown passes went to senior Ty McGuire, while his third went to junior David Dody in the final minute before halftime to stake the Raiders to a 19-0 edge.

Dody scored on the ground in the third quarter and after a quick stop by the defense, Regis Jesuit was in business again after sophomore Dallas Macias’ blocked punt.

Marchiol connected with senior Bryce Sloan for a 31-yard touchdown pass and junior Eddie Maxfield capped the scoring for Regis Jesuit with a 46-yard rushing score.

The Raiders’ seven-quarter shutout streak against Chaparral (after a 35-0 victory last season) ended in the fourth quarter on a short rushing touchdown for the Wolverines (0-6, 0-1).

REGIS JESUIT 40, CHAPARRAL 7

Score by quarters:

Chaparral 0 0 0 7 — 7

Regis Jesuit 6 13 14 7 — 40