AURORA | Friday Night Lights are for three of the four quarterfinal contests in the Class 5A state playoffs, but no longer for Regis Jesuit.

In order to make sure the field was properly playable with a trip to the semifinals on the line, the move was made to shift the game from its 7 p.m. Friday time slot to noon Saturday at Lou Kellogg Stadium.

The fourth-seeded Raiders (11-0) are in search of their first trip to the semifinals since 2016, when they coincidentally lost to the fifth-seeded Panthers (7-4). Regis Jesuit topped Pomona 23-13 in Week 1 of the season. (Capsule preview of the game, here).

The other local team still alive, No. 10 Eaglecrest, is still scheduled to play Friday when it takes on No. 2 Ralston Valley at 7 p.m. at the North Area Athletic Complex (capsule preview), while No. 1 Cherry Creek plays host to No. 8 Fairview and No. 6 Columbine visits No. 3 Valor Christian in the other quarterfinal contests.

2019 CLASS 5A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals (Completed Nov. 22-23)

Game 25: No. 8 Fairview (10-1) at No. 1 Cherry Creek (11-0), Nov. 22, 7 p.m.

Game 26: No. 5 Pomona (7-4) vs. NO. 4 REGIS JESUIT (11-0), Nov. 23, noon, Lou Kellogg Stadium

Game 27: NO. 10 EAGLECREST (9-3) vs. No. 2 Ralston Valley (11-0), Nov. 22, 7 p.m., North Area Athletic Complex

Game 28: No. 6 Columbine (9-2) at No. 3 Valor Christian (10-1), Nov. 22, 7 p.m.