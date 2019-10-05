AURORA | A week after putting up 55 points, the Rangeview football team was held to three points Friday night in its Homecoming game against Prairie View.

The Raiders forced multiple turnovers and held a third straight opponent to single digits in points, but the ThunderHawks’ lone touchdown in the second quarter proved to be just enough for a 7-3 victory at Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

Coach Brandon Alconcel’s Rangeview team — which came away with a lone field goal by senior Braidon Nourse — had a two-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the Metro 10. Prairie View evened its record at 3-3 and moved to 3-2 in conference play.

The Raiders had racked up 86 points in their previous two games — wins over Mountain Range (31-7) and Adams City (55-6) — and very nearly got seven on the opening kickoff when senior Davon Desmond broke into the clear with blockers and just got tripped up by the last Prairie View player with a chance.

The Raiders still had the ball at the ThunderHawks’ 15 yard-line, but senior Nick Green got stopped just short on a fourth-and-1 at the 6 for a turnover on downs.

Senior Osvaldo Caloca recovered a fumble just one play later to give Rangeview the ball back again at the Prairie View 31, but the Raiders’ drive was set back right away by a penalty and stalled.

Rangeview thwarted two ThunderHawks’ drives into the red zone before the third was successful on a 13-yard touchdown pass.

Nourse got the Raiders on the scoreboard with a field goal in the opening stages of the fourth quarter.

Rangeview plays host to Northglenn (1-5, 1-4) at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

PRAIRIE VIEW 7, RANGEVIEW 3

Score by quarters:

Prairie View 0 7 0 0 — 7

Rangeview 0 0 0 3 — 3

SCORING

Second quarter

Prairie View — Braden Stauffer 13 yard pass from Daniel Jimenez (Nicolette Kitchens kick)

Fourth quarter

Rangeview — Braidon Nourse field goal