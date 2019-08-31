HIGHLANDS RANCH | Images from the Week 1 prep football game between Eaglecrest and Highlands Ranch played on Aug. 30, 2019, at Shea Stadium. The Raptors opened the season with a 30-20 victory over the Falcons to give new head coach Shawn Marsh a win in his debut. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

