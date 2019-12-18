AURORA | Overland will have a new head football coach for the 2020 season, but he might not necessarily be brand new.

The school posted the job on the Cherry Creek Schools district website on Wednesday as it conducts a formal search for the next head coach.

The list of candidates might include DaVaughn Thornton Sr., who had the interim designation for the entire 2019 season — in which the Trailblazers went 3-8 and appeared in the Class 5A state playoffs for the first time since 2015 — after the 28-year-old was tabbed to lead the program following the late resignation of former head coach Steve Sewell.

Because there was no head coaching search prior to last season, the job would have been posted this offseason regardless of the outcome of the season according to Overland athletic director Karl Buck.

“This would have been something we did regardless of what happened last season as far as record,” said Buck, who took over for Ryan Knorr last summer.

Buck received some inquiries about the position immediately after it was posted and he believes there will be “a lot” of candidates interested in applying for the job. He hopes that the upcoming winter break will allow the school’s administration time to review applicants and begin the process of interviewing and hiring for the position.

Buck said he expects a good-sized committee to be involved in the hiring process.

Under Thornton Sr. — who was able to lead the program through its entire summer — Overland scored more points and allowed fewer than in the previous season while playing a schedule that featured eight teams that qualified for the 5A state playoffs, including eventual state champion Cherry Creek.

The Trailblazers change conferences next season as they move away from the conference that includes Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest and Grandview and into the newly-created Metro 2 division of the Metro 10 conference, which includes two other Aurora teams — Hinkley and Rangeview — in addition to Denver East, Far Northeast and Prairie View.

Should a brand new coach be hired at Overland, it would be the second in the Aurora ranks going into the new season so far. Gateway is currently in the process of finding a replacement for Taylor Calvert, who it let go after three seasons.

