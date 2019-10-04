AURORA | Jacob Burr likes everything about Grandview’s offense.

The junior quarterback has good reason to do so, as the Wolves fired on all cylinders in the first five weeks of the season and averaged nearly 45 points per contest.

Even on a night like Thursday, when things didn’t go as well against a difficult defense in another typically close game with rival Eaglecrest, Burr knew Grandview had enough to get the job done.

He trusted his big offensive line to get him enough space to run for a short touchdown and he hit one of his plethora of passcatchers, tight end Noah Salazar, for what proved to be the winning score of a 14-11 victory over Eaglecrest at chilly Legacy Stadium.

Coach John Schultz’s Wolves — now 6-0 overall and off to a 1-0 start in Metro East play — got it done despite their 1,000-yard rusher, Noah Schmidt, battling injury.

On the other side, coach Shawn Marsh’s Eaglecrest team (5-1, 0-1) played much of the game without one of its top weapons — dynamic junior wide receiver Ty Robinson — and were limited to its lowest point total of the season.

Senior quarterback Max Marsh tried rally the Raptors as he hit Jalen Stewart for a 6-yard touchdown pass — which was followed by Mikell Nash’s 2-point conversion run — with 1 minute, 50 seconds, left in regulation, but Eaglecrest never got the ball back.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

GRANDVIEW 14, EAGLECREST 11

Score by quarters:

Grandview 0 7 7 0 — 14

Eaglecrest 0 0 3 8 — 11

SCORING

Second quarter

Grandview — Jacob Burr 1 yard run (Ben Bruckman kick), 34.1

Third quarter

Eaglecrest — AJ Heber 38 yard field goal, 10:05

Grandview — Noah Salazar 33 yard pass from Burr (Bruckman kick)

Fourth quarter

Eaglecrest — Jalen Stewart 6 yard pass from Max Marsh (Mikell Nash run), 1:50