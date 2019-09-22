AURORA | Trailing by 10 points with momentum firmly going into the opposite direction, the extended halftime break afforded by Homecoming festivities served the Eaglecrest football team well Friday night.

Burned by two big plays late in the second quarter by visiting Legacy, the Raptors regrouped while their massive crowd celebrated and came up with 20 points in the second half on their way to a 27-24 victory at Legacy Stadium.

Coach Shawn Marsh’s Eaglecrest team fell even further behind when the Lightning struck for the first score of the second half, but the Raptors erased the 17-point deficit thanks to rushing touchdowns by senior David Creal and senior quarterback Max Marsh, who also hooked up with junior Ty Robinson on a 55-yard touchdown pass.

Max Marsh finished with two rushing touchdowns (the second covering 63 yards) in addition to his scoring strike to Robinson, which produced the go-ahead score with just under five minutes left in regulation.

Junior Adrian Cordova had a big sack and senior Jai’lyn Beasley had an interception late as the Raptors’ defense held on to the lead it was given.

Eaglecrest’s rally produced helped it move to 4-0 and remain one of six Aurora teams still unbeaten through four weeks, a group that also includes Regis Jesuit (which also won on its Homecoming against rival Mullen), Grandview, Smoky Hill, Vista PEAK and Hinkley.

The Raptors finish up non-league play when they face Arvada West (0-4) at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the North Area Athletic Conference before an explosive Metro East league opener Oct. 3 against rival Grandview.

EAGLECREST 27, LEGACY 24

Score by quarters:

Legacy 3 14 7 0 — 24

Eaglecrest 7 0 7 13 — 27

SCORING

First quarter

Eaglecrest — Max Marsh 2 yard run

Legacy — John Hoyland 30 yard field goal

Second quarter

Legacy — Jacob Duran 33 yard pass from Brayden Harris

Legacy — Braelon Tate 2 yard run

Third quarter

Legacy — Jaiden Peterson 2 yard pass from Harris

Eaglecrest — David Creal 8 yard run

Fourth quarter

Eaglecrest — Marsh 63 yard run

Eaglecrest — Ty Robinson 55 yard pass from Robinson