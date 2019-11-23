GOLDEN | Some bad breaks and a pretty good opponent brought an end to the Eaglecrest football team’s season Friday night.

The Raptors virtually gift-wrapped 21 points to an undefeated Ralston Valley team that didn’t need much help in a 42-14 Class 5A state quarterfinal victory on the North Area Athletic Complex’s version of the frozen tundra.

Eaglecrest allowed defensive touchdowns via fumble and interception returns to bookend the first half and a bad snap on a punt in the third quarter set up another score fit for the Mustangs, who advanced to a semifinal matchup against a Columbine team that ousted 2018 state champion Valor Christian.

Senior quarterback Max Marsh scored on a keeper and senior David Creal had the other touchdown for the Raptors, who finished 9-4. Eaglecrest appeared in the quarterfinals for the fourth straight season under three different head coaches, this time Shawn Marsh.

With the footing uncertain on the frozen ground field recently clear of snow from an overnight storm, neither team found much success offensively in the early going. Ralston Valley (12-0) got on the scoreboard when defensive back Zach Friedman scooped up a bad exchange on a handoff and took it back to the end zone.

The Raptors fell into a 21-0 hole, but seemingly got back into it with a drive that culminated in an 8-yard keeper for a touchdown by Marsh to make it a 21-7 game. The score followed a big gain on a catch by junior Ty Robinson.

A roughing penalty on Ralston Valley gave Eaglecrest room to try an onside kick, which they recovered, but junior Langston Williams was deemed to have touched it a yard before it went the mandatory 10 to become a live ball.

The Mustangs converted that drive into a touchdown on a pass from Brickell that found Devin McNearny, who kept his feet after the catch and scored.

A bobbled ball that was secured by Galbreath went back to the end zone as Ralston Valley took command with a 35-7 halftime lead.

In largely a quiet second half, Robinson and senior Elijah Hurd had interceptions of Brickell to thwart Mustangs drives.

In the first minute of the fourth quarter, Eaglecrest chose to rekick on a punt after a 5-yard running into the kicker penalty. The snap to the punter went awry and was downed at the Raptors’ 5 yard-line, leading to a Mustangs’ touchdown from Chase Wilson (his second of the game) on the next play.

Eaglecrest’s ensuing possession concluded in the end zone — despite a 3-and-34 situation at one point — as Marsh hooked up with Robinson on passes of 21 and 49 yards to get to the end zone, kept it twice to get it to the two before Creal punched it in.

(2) RALSTON VALLEY 42, (10) EAGLECREST 14

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 0 7 7 0 — 14

Ralston Valley 7 28 7 0 — 42

SCORING

First quarter

Columbine — Zach Friedman 50 yard fumble return (Tyler Faircloth kick), 6:24

Second quarter

Columbine — Chase Wilson 8 yard run (Faircloth kick), 11:21

Columbine — Devin McNearny 59 yard pass from Walker Brickell (Faircloth kick), 3:12

Eaglecrest — Max Marsh 8 yard run (Coby May kick), 1:53

Columbine — JJ Galbreath 30 yard pass from Brickell (Faircloth kick), 37.2

Columbine — Galbreath 50 yard interception return (Faircloth kick), 0.6

Third quarter

Columbine — Wilson 5 yard run (Faircloth kick), 11:43

Eaglecrest — David Creal 2 yard run (May kick), 7:13