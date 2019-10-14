AURORA | A week after scoring just one touchdown in an agonizing three-point loss to Arapahoe, the Cherokee Trail football team made some big changes and it led to its biggest victory of the season.

Senor Julian Williams — who hadn’t recorded a rushing attempt or had a reception in the first five games of the season — caught rushed for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass in the fourth quarter as the Cougars pulled away from rival Grandview 26-7 at Legacy Stadium.

Junior Jayden LaVigne threw touchdown passes to Williams and junior Sam Hart and Williams also had an early rushing score as coach Joe Johnson’s Cherokee Trail team knocked the Wolves from the ranks of the unbeaten. Only Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK remain without a defeat among Aurora teams after action in Week 7.

Defensively, the Cougars (5-2) held coach John Schultz’s Grandview team to its fewest points since the Class 5A semifinals of the 2014 season in which the Wolves’ also had seven points. Grandview (6-1) got its lone score in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jacob Burr to senior wide receiver Jordan Smith.

Cherokee Trail’s victory allowed Cherry Creek to take sole possession of the Metro East lead after two weeks and created a logjam in the middle of the standings with the Cougars, Wolves, Eaglecrest and Arapahoe now all at 1-1.

Here’s a look at what happened for Aurora teams in Week 7 in which they went 7-4:

AURORA CENTRAL: The Trojans got shut out for the second time in three weeks in a 51-0 loss to Gateway in a 4A Metro League opener Oct. 11 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Coach Austin Able’s team (1-5) committed four turnovers against the Olys and finished shy of 200 yards of total offense. NEXT: The Trojans play Heritage (4-2, 0-1) in a 6 p.m. Oct. 17 contest at Littleton Public Schools Stadium.

EAGLECREST: The Raptors established their season-high in points by one in a 56-26 Metro East league win against Overland Oct. 10 at frigid Legacy Stadium. Leading the way for coach Shawn Marsh’s Eaglecrest team was senior running back David Creal, who came into the game with 226 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the first five games, but racked up 290 yards and six scores against the Trailblazers. Senior quarterback Max Marsh rushed for a touchdown and hit junior Langston Williams with a 90-yard touchdown strike to cap the scoring. NEXT: The Raptors have a 7 p.m. Oct. 18 visit to Cherry Creek (7-0, 2-0)

GATEWAY: The Olys had their second most-prolific offensive game of the season in a 51-0 victory over Aurora Central in a Metro League opener Oct. 11 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Junior quarterback Erick Covington accounted for nearly 250 yards of a total offense and five touchdowns (two passing, three rushing), junior running back RJ Webster went over 100 yards rushing with a touchdown and Antwuan Smith and Lanier De Ruso caught TD passes for coach Taylor Calvert’s Gateway team. NEXT: The Olys welcome Ponderosa (3-3, 1-0) to APS Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 meeting in Metro League play.

HINKLEY: The Thunderbirds saw their undefeated start come to an end with a 27-21 loss against another unbeaten, Vista PEAK, Oct. 11 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Coach Michael Farda’s Hinkley team took a one-point lead in the fourth quarter of its Prairie League opener on a touchdown pass from Xavier Starks to Jerry Taylor, only to cede the lead seconds later on a long touchdown run by the Bison. Starks also threw a TD pass to Dorian Fox and Ty’ren Draper rushed for a score. NEXT: The Thunderbirds take on Standley Lake (2-4, 1-0) in a 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 contest at APS Stadium.

OVERLAND: The Trailblazers dropped their second straight Metro East contest with a 56-26 Metro East loss to Eaglecrest Oct. 10 at frozen Legacy Stadium. Coach DaVaughn Thornton Sr.’s team got three touchdown passes from Mark Thrower (two to Jawan Lacour and one to Camwrin Harris) and a rushing score from Jaheim Roper, but Overland (3-4, 0-2) couldn’t keep up with a Raptors team that recorded its season-high in points. NEXT: The Trailblazers visit Cherokee Trail (5-2, 1-1) at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.

RANGEVIEW: The Raiders evened its Metro 10 record at 3-3 with a 28-7 victory over Northglenn Oct. 10 at snowbound Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Coach Brandon Alconcel’s Rangeview team (3-4, 3-3) got four touchdown rushes from senior Davon Desmond and held the Norse off the scoreboard until early in the fourth quarter. NEXT: The Raiders pay a 7 p.m. Oct. 18 visit to Recht Field to face Boulder (2-5, 2-4).

REGIS JESUIT: The Raiders remained one of five undefeated teams left in Class 5A with a 39-21 win over previously unbeaten Legend on the road at EchoPark Stadium Oct. 11. Junior running back David Dody amassed 188 yards rushing and scored five touchdowns for Regis Jesuit, which also got a touchdown pass from sophomore Nicco Marchiol to senior Bryce Sloan to give coach Danny Filleman’s team more than enough offense. NEXT: Doherty (1-6, 1-1) visit Lou Kellogg Stadium at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 to play the Raiders in a South League contest.

SMOKY HILL: The Buffaloes passed another test from a Metro 10 challenger with a 49-26 victory over Denver East Oct. 11 at Stutler Bowl. Senior running back Obie Sanni returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and added 172 yards rushing and a pair of scores for the Buffaloes, while quarterback Leslie Richardson III found Alec Pinkowski and DeAngelo Horn for TD passes and used his own legs to score as well. Travon Holmes added a defensive score for the second time in three weeks as he took back an interception to the end zone. NEXT: The Buffaloes visit Adams City (1-6, 0-5) in a Metro 10 contest at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.

VISTA PEAK: The Bison extended their undefeated start to 6-0 with a 27-21 victory over previously unbeaten Hinkley Oct. 11 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Coach John Sullivan’s Vista PEAK team lead for the first three quarters until falling behind by a point in the opening minute of the final period. Junior Ja’derris Carr-Kersh erased the deficit with his second touchdown run of the game — the same number as quarterback Victor Owens had — to put Vista PEAK ahead for good. NEXT: The Bison travel to play at Centaurus (2-4, 0-1) at 1 p.m. Oct. 19.