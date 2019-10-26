AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 9 of the 2019 prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 9 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

Metro League (4A): Montrose (7-0, 2-0) vs. Gateway (2-5, 1-1) at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

Cherry Creek 38, Cherokee Trail 7

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 14 10 14 0 — 38

Cherokee Trail 0 7 0 0 — 7

Cherokee Trail highlights: Jack Love passing touchdown; Sam Hart receiving touchdown

Grandview 38, Overland 0

Score by quarters:

Grandview 3 14 14 7 — 38

Overland 0 0 0 0 — 0

Grandview highlights: Jacob Burr 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Noah Salazar 2 receiving touchdowns; Cade Bruckman interception return touchdown

Ponderosa 42, Aurora Central 0

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 0 0 0 0 — 0

Ponderosa 28 14 0 0 — 42

Regis Jesuit 41, Fountain-Fort Carson 21

Score by quarters:

Ftn-Ft. Carson 0 0 6 15 — 21

Regis Jesuit 21 0 13 7 — 41

Regis Jesuit highlights: Nicco Marchiol 3 rushing touchdowns; Pyreese Miller 2 rushing touchdowns; David Dody rushing touchdown; Dallas Macias 2 interceptions

Vista PEAK 56, Standley Lake 17

Score by quarters:

Standley Lake 3 0 14 0 — 17

Vista PEAK 14 14 21 7 — 56

Vista PEAK highlights: Ja’derris Carr-Kersh 3 rushing touchdowns; Gene Sledge Jr. 3 rushing touchdowns; Montral Hamrick rushing touchdown; Victor Owens rushing touchdown

Westminster 30, Rangeview 16

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 3 7 0 6 — 16

Westminster 7 10 6 7 — 30

Rangeview highlights: Doug Domenico rushing touchdown; Braidon Nourse 43 yard field goal

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

Eaglecrest 28, Arapahoe 0

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 7 14 0 7 — 28

Arapahoe 0 0 0 0 — 0

Eaglecrest highlights: Max Marsh 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Ty Robinson 2 receiving touchdowns; Reece Atteberry 55 yard fumble return touchdown

Fruita Monument 42, Hinkley 6

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 0 0 6 0 — 6

Fruita 7 21 7 7 — 42

Hinkley highlight: Ty’ren Draper rushing touchdown

Smoky Hill 42, Mountain Range 9

Score by quarters:

Mtn. Range 3 6 0 0 — 9

Smoky Hill 13 0 15 14 — 42

Smoky Hill highlights: Obie Sanni 3 rushing touchdowns, receiving touchdown; Leslie Richardson III 2 passing touchdowns; Ryan Hollingsworth receiving touchdown