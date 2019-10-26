AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 9 of the 2019 prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Metro League (4A): Montrose (7-0, 2-0) vs. Gateway (2-5, 1-1) at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
Cherry Creek 38, Cherokee Trail 7
Score by quarters:
Cherry Creek 14 10 14 0 — 38
Cherokee Trail 0 7 0 0 — 7
Cherokee Trail highlights: Jack Love passing touchdown; Sam Hart receiving touchdown
Grandview 38, Overland 0
Score by quarters:
Grandview 3 14 14 7 — 38
Overland 0 0 0 0 — 0
Grandview highlights: Jacob Burr 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Noah Salazar 2 receiving touchdowns; Cade Bruckman interception return touchdown
Ponderosa 42, Aurora Central 0
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 0 0 0 0 — 0
Ponderosa 28 14 0 0 — 42
Regis Jesuit 41, Fountain-Fort Carson 21
Score by quarters:
Ftn-Ft. Carson 0 0 6 15 — 21
Regis Jesuit 21 0 13 7 — 41
Regis Jesuit highlights: Nicco Marchiol 3 rushing touchdowns; Pyreese Miller 2 rushing touchdowns; David Dody rushing touchdown; Dallas Macias 2 interceptions
Vista PEAK 56, Standley Lake 17
Score by quarters:
Standley Lake 3 0 14 0 — 17
Vista PEAK 14 14 21 7 — 56
Vista PEAK highlights: Ja’derris Carr-Kersh 3 rushing touchdowns; Gene Sledge Jr. 3 rushing touchdowns; Montral Hamrick rushing touchdown; Victor Owens rushing touchdown
Westminster 30, Rangeview 16
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 3 7 0 6 — 16
Westminster 7 10 6 7 — 30
Rangeview highlights: Doug Domenico rushing touchdown; Braidon Nourse 43 yard field goal
THURSDAY, OCT. 24
Eaglecrest 28, Arapahoe 0
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 7 14 0 7 — 28
Arapahoe 0 0 0 0 — 0
Eaglecrest highlights: Max Marsh 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Ty Robinson 2 receiving touchdowns; Reece Atteberry 55 yard fumble return touchdown
Fruita Monument 42, Hinkley 6
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 0 0 6 0 — 6
Fruita 7 21 7 7 — 42
Hinkley highlight: Ty’ren Draper rushing touchdown
Smoky Hill 42, Mountain Range 9
Score by quarters:
Mtn. Range 3 6 0 0 — 9
Smoky Hill 13 0 15 14 — 42
Smoky Hill highlights: Obie Sanni 3 rushing touchdowns, receiving touchdown; Leslie Richardson III 2 passing touchdowns; Ryan Hollingsworth receiving touchdown