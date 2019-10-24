AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 9 of the 2019 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 9 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

Metro East (5A): Eaglecrest (6-2, 1-2) vs. Arapahoe (5-3, 1-2) at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.

Pioneer League (4A): Hinkley (5-2, 0-2) at Fruita Monument (4-3, 2-0), 7 p.m.

Metro 10 (5A): Mountain Range (3-5, 2-4) vs. Smoky Hill (8-0, 7-0) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

Metro 10 (5A): Rangeview (4-4, 4-3) at Westminster (4-4, 4-3), 6:30 p.m.

Pioneer League (4A): Standley Lake (3-4, 2-0) vs. Vista PEAK (7-0, 2-0) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Metro East (5A): Cherry Creek (8-0, 3-0) at Cherokee Trail (6-2, 2-1), 7 p.m.

South League (5A): Fountain-Fort Carson (3-5, 2-1) at Regis Jesuit (8-0, 3-0), 7 p.m.

Metro East (5A): Grandview (7-1, 2-1) vs. Overland (3-5, 0-3) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Metro League (4A): Aurora Central (1-6, 0-2) at Ponderosa (4-3, 2-0)

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

Metro League (4A): Montrose (7-0, 2-0) vs. Gateway (2-5, 1-1) at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.