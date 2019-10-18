AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 8 of the 2019 prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 8 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

Cherokee Trail 30, Overland 20

Score by quarters:

Overland 0 0 12 8 — 20

Cher. Trail 14 0 8 8 — 30

Overland highlights: Mark Thrower 3 passing touchdowns; Jawan Lacour receiving touchdown; Kamari Brown receiving touchdown; Ismael Cisse receiving touchdown. Cherokee Trail highlights: Julian Williams 2 rushing touchdowns

Heritage 56, Aurora Central 6



Ponderosa 42, Gateway 7

Score by quarters:

Ponderosa 21 14 7 0 — 42

Gateway 0 0 0 7 — 7

Gateway highlights: Erick Covington 189 yards passing, passing touchdown; Maliq Alford 105 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; RJ Webster 98 yards rushing, 10 tackles

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

Pioneer League (4A): Standley Lake (2-4, 0-1) at Hinkley (5-1, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Metro East (5A): Arapahoe (5-2, 1-1) vs. Grandview (6-1, 1-1) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

South League (5A): Doherty (1-6, 1-1) at Regis Jesuit (7-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.

Metro East (5A): Eaglecrest (6-1, 1-1) at Cherry Creek (7-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.

Metro 10 (5A): Rangeview (3-4, 3-3) at Boulder (2-5, 2-4), 7 p.m.

Metro 10 (5A): Smoky Hill (7-0, 6-0) at Adams City (1-6, 0-5), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

Pioneer League (4A): Vista PEAK (6-0, 1-0) at Centaurus (2-4, 0-1), 1 p.m.