AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 8 of the 2019 prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:
AURORA’S WEEK 8 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
Cherokee Trail 30, Overland 20
Score by quarters:
Overland 0 0 12 8 — 20
Cher. Trail 14 0 8 8 — 30
Overland highlights: Mark Thrower 3 passing touchdowns; Jawan Lacour receiving touchdown; Kamari Brown receiving touchdown; Ismael Cisse receiving touchdown. Cherokee Trail highlights: Julian Williams 2 rushing touchdowns
Heritage 56, Aurora Central 6
Ponderosa 42, Gateway 7
Score by quarters:
Ponderosa 21 14 7 0 — 42
Gateway 0 0 0 7 — 7
Gateway highlights: Erick Covington 189 yards passing, passing touchdown; Maliq Alford 105 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; RJ Webster 98 yards rushing, 10 tackles
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
Pioneer League (4A): Standley Lake (2-4, 0-1) at Hinkley (5-1, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.
Metro East (5A): Arapahoe (5-2, 1-1) vs. Grandview (6-1, 1-1) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
South League (5A): Doherty (1-6, 1-1) at Regis Jesuit (7-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.
Metro East (5A): Eaglecrest (6-1, 1-1) at Cherry Creek (7-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.
Metro 10 (5A): Rangeview (3-4, 3-3) at Boulder (2-5, 2-4), 7 p.m.
Metro 10 (5A): Smoky Hill (7-0, 6-0) at Adams City (1-6, 0-5), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 19
Pioneer League (4A): Vista PEAK (6-0, 1-0) at Centaurus (2-4, 0-1), 1 p.m.