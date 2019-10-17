AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 8 of the 2019 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 8 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

Metro League (4A): Aurora Central (1-5, 0-1) vs. Heritage (4-2, 0-1) at LPS Stadium, 6 p.m.

Metro League (4A): Ponderosa (3-3, 1-0) vs. Gateway (2-4, 1-0) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Metro East (5A): Overland (3-4, 0-2) at Cherokee Trail (5-2, 1-1), 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

Pioneer League (4A): Standley Lake (2-4, 0-1) at Hinkley (5-1, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Metro East (5A): Arapahoe (5-2, 1-1) vs. Grandview (6-1, 1-1) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

South League (5A): Doherty (1-6, 1-1) at Regis Jesuit (7-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.

Metro East (5A): Eaglecrest (6-1, 1-1) at Cherry Creek (7-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.

Metro 10 (5A): Rangeview (3-4, 3-3) at Boulder (2-5, 2-4), 7 p.m.

Metro 10 (5A): Smoky Hill (7-0, 6-0) at Adams City (1-6, 0-5), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

Pioneer League (4A): Vista PEAK (6-0, 1-0) at Centaurus (2-4, 0-1), 1 p.m.