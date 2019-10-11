AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

Eaglecrest 56, Overland 26

Score by quarters:

Overland 0 6 6 14 — 26

Eaglecrest 21 14 14 7 — 56

Eaglecrest highlights: David Creal 6 rushing touchdowns; Max Marsh passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Langston Williams 90 yard receiving touchdown. Overland highlights: Mark Thrower 3 passing touchdowns; Jawan Lacour 2 receiving touchdowns; Camwrin Harris receiving touchdown; Jaheim Roper rushing touchdown

Rangeview 28, Northglenn 7

Score by quarters:

Northglenn 0 0 0 7 — 7

Rangeview 14 0 14 0 — 28

Rangeview highlights: Davon Desmond 4 rushing touchdowns

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

Metro League (4A): Aurora Central (1-4) vs. Gateway (1-4) at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.

Metro East (5A): Cherokee Trail (4-2, 0-1) vs. Grandview (6-0, 1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Metro 10 (5A): Denver East (4-2, 4-1) vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl (6-0, 5-0), 7 p.m.

Pioneer League (4A): Hinkley (5-0) vs. Vista PEAK (5-0) at APS Stadium, 7 p.m.

South League (5A): Regis Jesuit (6-0, 1-0) vs. Legend (6-0, 1-0) at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.