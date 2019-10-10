AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the 2019 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 7 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

Metro 10 (5A): Northglenn (0-5, 0-4) vs. Rangeview (2-4, 2-3) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Metro East (5A): Overland (3-3, 0-1) vs. Eaglecrest (5-1, 0-1) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

Metro League (4A): Aurora Central (1-4) vs. Gateway (1-4) at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.

Metro East (5A): Cherokee Trail (4-2, 0-1) vs. Grandview (6-0, 1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Metro 10 (5A): Denver East (4-2, 4-1) vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl (6-0, 5-0), 7 p.m.

Pioneer League (4A): Hinkley (5-0) vs. Vista PEAK (5-0) at APS Stadium, 7 p.m.

South League (5A): Regis Jesuit (6-0, 1-0) vs. Legend (6-0, 1-0) at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.