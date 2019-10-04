Grandview’s Evan Johnson (10) hauls in a deep pass in front of Eaglecrest’s Miles Brigham during the first half of the Wolves’ 14-11 Metro East football win over the Raptors on Oct. 3, 2019, at Legacy Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for games involving Aurora teams in Week 6 of the 2019 prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 6 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

Golden 47, Aurora Central 20

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central  0   6   0  14 — 20

Golden        28  6  13   0 — 47

Grandview 14, Eaglecrest 11

Score by quarters:

Grandview  0  7  7  0 — 14

Eaglecrest   0  0  3  8 — 11

Grandview highlights: Jacob Burr rushing touchdown, passing touchdown; Noah Salazar receiving touchdown; Kahden Rullo interception. Eaglecrest highlights: Max Marsh passing touchdown; Jalen Stewart receiving touchdown; Mikell Nash 2-point conversion run; AJ Heber 38 yard field goal

Smoky Hill 43, Boulder 35

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill  7   14  16   6 — 43

Boulder       7    7   14   7 — 35

Smoky Hill highlights: Obie Sanni 3 rushing touchdowns; Leslie Richardson III 2 passing touchdowns; Ryan Hollingsworth receiving touchdown; Alec Pinkowski receiving touchdown

Vista PEAK 48, Dakota Ridge 27

Score by quarters:

Dakota Ridge    0    7  14  6 — 27

Vista PEAK        7  28  13  0 — 48

Vista PEAK highlights: Victor Owens 5 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Ja’Derris Carr receiving touchdown; Roman Calzada receiving touchdown; Kai Bocalbos receiving touchdown; Calem Moore receiving touchdown; Kyshaun Green receiving touchdown; Zack Whitworth fumble return touchdown

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

Metro 10: Prairie View (2-3, 2-2) vs. Rangeview (2-3, 2-2) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Metro East: Arapahoe (4-1) at Cherokee Trail (4-1), 7 p.m.
South League: Chaparral (0-5) at Regis Jesuit (5-0), 7 p.m.
Metro East: Cherry Creek (5-0) vs. Overland (3-2) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Non League: Gateway (1-3) vs. Monarch (1-3) at Centaurus H.S., 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

Non League: George Washington (0-4) at Hinkley (4-0), 1 p.m.

