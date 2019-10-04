AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for games involving Aurora teams in Week 6 of the 2019 prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:
AURORA’S WEEK 6 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, OCT. 3
Golden 47, Aurora Central 20
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 0 6 0 14 — 20
Golden 28 6 13 0 — 47
Grandview 14, Eaglecrest 11
Score by quarters:
Grandview 0 7 7 0 — 14
Eaglecrest 0 0 3 8 — 11
Grandview highlights: Jacob Burr rushing touchdown, passing touchdown; Noah Salazar receiving touchdown; Kahden Rullo interception. Eaglecrest highlights: Max Marsh passing touchdown; Jalen Stewart receiving touchdown; Mikell Nash 2-point conversion run; AJ Heber 38 yard field goal
Smoky Hill 43, Boulder 35
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 7 14 16 6 — 43
Boulder 7 7 14 7 — 35
Smoky Hill highlights: Obie Sanni 3 rushing touchdowns; Leslie Richardson III 2 passing touchdowns; Ryan Hollingsworth receiving touchdown; Alec Pinkowski receiving touchdown
Vista PEAK 48, Dakota Ridge 27
Score by quarters:
Dakota Ridge 0 7 14 6 — 27
Vista PEAK 7 28 13 0 — 48
Vista PEAK highlights: Victor Owens 5 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Ja’Derris Carr receiving touchdown; Roman Calzada receiving touchdown; Kai Bocalbos receiving touchdown; Calem Moore receiving touchdown; Kyshaun Green receiving touchdown; Zack Whitworth fumble return touchdown
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
Metro 10: Prairie View (2-3, 2-2) vs. Rangeview (2-3, 2-2) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Metro East: Arapahoe (4-1) at Cherokee Trail (4-1), 7 p.m.
South League: Chaparral (0-5) at Regis Jesuit (5-0), 7 p.m.
Metro East: Cherry Creek (5-0) vs. Overland (3-2) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Non League: Gateway (1-3) vs. Monarch (1-3) at Centaurus H.S., 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
Non League: George Washington (0-4) at Hinkley (4-0), 1 p.m.