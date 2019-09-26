AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 5 of the prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
Hinkley 46, Sand Creek 14
Score by quarters:
Sand Creek 0 6 0 8 — 14
Hinkley 14 7 25 0 — 46
Hinkley highlights: Xavier Starks 3 rushing touchdowns, 2 passing touchdowns; Richard Taylor 2 rushing touchdowns; Jerry Taylor receiving touchdown; Dorian Fox receiving touchdown
Regis Jesuit 34, Horizon 13
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 7 7 13 7 — 34
Horizon 0 13 0 0 — 13
Regis Jesuit highlights: Nicco Marchiol 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Zavier Carroll rushing touchdown; Bryce Sloan receiving touchdown; David Dody receiving touchdown; Bryce Parsons interception return touchdown
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
Vista PEAK (3-0) vs. Aurora Central (1-2) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail (3-1) vs. Lakewood (4-0) at Jeffco Stadium, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest (4-0) vs. Arvada West (0-4) at NAAC, 7 p.m.
Mullen (2-2) vs. Grandview (4-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Overland (2-2) at Fountain-Fort Carson (1-3), 7 p.m.
Rangeview (1-3, 1-2 Metro 10) at Adams City (1-3, 0-2 Metro 10), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
Smoky Hill (4-0, 3-0 Metro 10) vs. Far Northeast Warriors (3-1, 3-0 Metro 10) at Evie Dennis Stadium, 1 p.m.