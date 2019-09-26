AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 5 of the prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

Hinkley 46, Sand Creek 14

Score by quarters:

Sand Creek 0 6 0 8 — 14

Hinkley 14 7 25 0 — 46

Hinkley highlights: Xavier Starks 3 rushing touchdowns, 2 passing touchdowns; Richard Taylor 2 rushing touchdowns; Jerry Taylor receiving touchdown; Dorian Fox receiving touchdown

Regis Jesuit 34, Horizon 13

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 7 7 13 7 — 34

Horizon 0 13 0 0 — 13

Regis Jesuit highlights: Nicco Marchiol 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Zavier Carroll rushing touchdown; Bryce Sloan receiving touchdown; David Dody receiving touchdown; Bryce Parsons interception return touchdown

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Vista PEAK (3-0) vs. Aurora Central (1-2) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail (3-1) vs. Lakewood (4-0) at Jeffco Stadium, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest (4-0) vs. Arvada West (0-4) at NAAC, 7 p.m.

Mullen (2-2) vs. Grandview (4-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Overland (2-2) at Fountain-Fort Carson (1-3), 7 p.m.

Rangeview (1-3, 1-2 Metro 10) at Adams City (1-3, 0-2 Metro 10), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Smoky Hill (4-0, 3-0 Metro 10) vs. Far Northeast Warriors (3-1, 3-0 Metro 10) at Evie Dennis Stadium, 1 p.m.