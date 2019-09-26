AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 5 of the 2019 prep football season:
AURORA’S WEEK 5 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
Sand Creek at Hinkley (3-0), 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit (4-0) vs. Horizon at North Stadium, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
Vista PEAK (3-0) vs. Aurora Central (1-2) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail (3-1) vs. Lakewood (4-0) at Jeffco Stadium, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest (4-0) vs. Arvada West (0-4) at NAAC, 7 p.m.
Mullen (2-2) vs. Grandview (4-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Overland (2-2) at Fountain-Fort Carson (1-3), 7 p.m.
Rangeview (1-3, 1-2 Metro 10) at Adams City (1-3, 0-2 Metro 10), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
Smoky Hill (4-0, 3-0 Metro 10) vs. Far Northeast Warriors (3-1, 3-0 Metro 10) at Evie Dennis Stadium, 1 p.m.