AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 5 of the 2019 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 5 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

Sand Creek at Hinkley (3-0), 6:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit (4-0) vs. Horizon at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Vista PEAK (3-0) vs. Aurora Central (1-2) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail (3-1) vs. Lakewood (4-0) at Jeffco Stadium, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest (4-0) vs. Arvada West (0-4) at NAAC, 7 p.m.

Mullen (2-2) vs. Grandview (4-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Overland (2-2) at Fountain-Fort Carson (1-3), 7 p.m.

Rangeview (1-3, 1-2 Metro 10) at Adams City (1-3, 0-2 Metro 10), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Smoky Hill (4-0, 3-0 Metro 10) vs. Far Northeast Warriors (3-1, 3-0 Metro 10) at Evie Dennis Stadium, 1 p.m.