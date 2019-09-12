AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 3 of the 2019 prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

Cherokee Trail 21, Horizon 14

Eaglecrest 27, Rocky Mountain 20

Grandview 35, Mountain Vista 14

Vista PEAK 54, Palmer 6

Score by quarters:

Palmer 0 6 0 0 — 6

Vista PEAK 14 28 6 6 — 54

Vista PEAK highlights: Ja’derris Carr 3 rushing touchdowns; Montral Hamrick 2 receiving touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown; Victor Owens passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Chonsey Kibble Jr. passing touchdown, rushing touchdown

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

Gateway (1-1) at Hinkley (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central (1-1) vs. Overland (0-2) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Northglenn (0-2) vs. Smoky Hill (2-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit (2-0) vs. Highlands Ranch (0-2) at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

FNE Warriors (1-1) vs. Rangeview (0-2) at APS Stadium, 2 p.m.