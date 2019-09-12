AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 3 of the 2019 prep football season:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

Eaglecrest (2-0) vs. Rocky Mountain (2-0) at French Field, 6 p.m.

Palmer (1-1) vs. Vista PEAK (1-0) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Horizon (1-1) at Cherokee Trail (2-0), 7 p.m.

Mountain Vista (0-2) vs. Grandview (2-0) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

Gateway (1-1) at Hinkley (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central (1-1) vs. Overland (0-2) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Northglenn (0-2) vs. Smoky Hill (2-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit (2-0) vs. Highlands Ranch (0-2) at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

FNE Warriors (1-1) vs. Rangeview (0-2) at APS Stadium, 2 p.m.