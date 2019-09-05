AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 2 of the 2019 prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5

Cherokee Trail 17, Mountain Vista 7

Score by quarters:

Cherokee Trail 0 0 10 7 — 17

Mtn. Vista 7 0 0 0 — 7

Cherokee Trail highlights: Matty Bartels rushing touchdown; Sam Hart fumble return touchdown; Noah Fischbach 23 yard field goal

Grandview 42, Highlands Ranch 7

Hinkley 20, Northridge 14

Regis Jesuit 28, Overland 6

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

Standley Lake (0-0) vs. Aurora Central (1-0) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Fountain-Fort Carson (1-0) vs. Eaglecrest (1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK (0-0) vs. Mesa Ridge (1-0) at CA Foster Stadium, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

Montezuma-Cortez (0-1) vs. Gateway (0-1) at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.

Rangeview (0-1) vs. Smoky Hill (1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.