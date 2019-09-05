AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 2 of the 2019 prep football season:
THURSDAY, SEPT. 5
Hinkley at Northridge, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Mountain Vista at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
Highlands Ranch vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
Standley Lake vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Mesa Ridge at CA Foster Stadium, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
Montezuma-Cortez vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.