Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 2 of the 2019 prep football season:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5

Hinkley at Northridge, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Mountain Vista at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.

Highlands Ranch vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

Standley Lake vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Mesa Ridge at CA Foster Stadium, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

Montezuma-Cortez vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.