AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 12 of the 2019 prep football season:

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Smoky Hill vs. Columbine at Jeffco Stadium, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)

Heritage vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Cherokee Trail vs. Fairview at Recht Field, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.