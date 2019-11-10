AURORA | Full scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 11 of the 2019 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 11 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY, NOV. 8

Hinkley 32, Thornton 6

Montrose 54, Aurora Central 21

Score by quarters:

Montrose 20 20 7 7 — 54

Aur. Central 7 0 6 8 — 21

Aurora Central highlights: CaiReis Curby 2 rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown; Javon Irving receiving touchdown

Vista PEAK 35, Fruita Monument 21

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 8 7 7 13 — 35

Fruita Mon. 15 6 0 0 — 21

Vista PEAK highlights: Ja’derris Carr-Kersh 4 rushing touchdowns; Montral Hamrick rushing touchdown

Class 5A state playoffs

Cherokee Trail 35, Fountain-Fort Carson 17

Score by quarters:

Ftn.-Fort Carson 3 0 0 14 — 17

Cherokee Trail 7 14 14 0 — 35

Cherokee Trail highlights: Julian Williams 4 rushing touchdowns

Eaglecrest 34, Legacy 31

Score by quarters:

Legacy 17 0 14 0 — 31

Eaglecrest 20 7 7 0 — 34

Eaglecrest highlights: Max Marsh 3 passing touchdowns; David Creal 2 rushing touchdowns; Langston Williams receiving touchdown, 2 interceptions; Mikelle Nash receiving touchdown; Jalen Stewart receiving touchdown

Smoky Hill 48, Overland 6

Score by quarters:

Overland 0 6 0 0 — 6

Smoky Hill 7 35 6 0 — 48

Overland highlight: Camwrin Harris fumble return touchdown. Smoky Hill highlights: Obie Sanni 5 rushing touchdowns; Leslie Richardson III 2 passing touchdowns; Ryan Hollingsworth receiving touchdown; DeAngelo Horn receiving touchdown

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

Denver South 49, Gateway 41

Score by quarters:

Den. South 7 21 7 14 — 49

Gateway 7 7 13 14 — 41

Gateway highlights: Erick Covington 2 rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown; RJ Webster 2 rushing touchdowns; Derek Hayes rushing touchdown; Lanier DeRuso receiving touchdown