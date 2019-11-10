AURORA | Full scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 11 of the 2019 prep football season:
AURORA’S WEEK 11 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY, NOV. 8
Hinkley 32, Thornton 6
Montrose 54, Aurora Central 21
Score by quarters:
Montrose 20 20 7 7 — 54
Aur. Central 7 0 6 8 — 21
Aurora Central highlights: CaiReis Curby 2 rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown; Javon Irving receiving touchdown
Vista PEAK 35, Fruita Monument 21
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 8 7 7 13 — 35
Fruita Mon. 15 6 0 0 — 21
Vista PEAK highlights: Ja’derris Carr-Kersh 4 rushing touchdowns; Montral Hamrick rushing touchdown
Class 5A state playoffs
Cherokee Trail 35, Fountain-Fort Carson 17
Score by quarters:
Ftn.-Fort Carson 3 0 0 14 — 17
Cherokee Trail 7 14 14 0 — 35
Cherokee Trail highlights: Julian Williams 4 rushing touchdowns
Eaglecrest 34, Legacy 31
Score by quarters:
Legacy 17 0 14 0 — 31
Eaglecrest 20 7 7 0 — 34
Eaglecrest highlights: Max Marsh 3 passing touchdowns; David Creal 2 rushing touchdowns; Langston Williams receiving touchdown, 2 interceptions; Mikelle Nash receiving touchdown; Jalen Stewart receiving touchdown
Smoky Hill 48, Overland 6
Score by quarters:
Overland 0 6 0 0 — 6
Smoky Hill 7 35 6 0 — 48
Overland highlight: Camwrin Harris fumble return touchdown. Smoky Hill highlights: Obie Sanni 5 rushing touchdowns; Leslie Richardson III 2 passing touchdowns; Ryan Hollingsworth receiving touchdown; DeAngelo Horn receiving touchdown
THURSDAY, NOV. 7
Denver South 49, Gateway 41
Score by quarters:
Den. South 7 21 7 14 — 49
Gateway 7 7 13 14 — 41
Gateway highlights: Erick Covington 2 rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown; RJ Webster 2 rushing touchdowns; Derek Hayes rushing touchdown; Lanier DeRuso receiving touchdown