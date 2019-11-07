AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 11 of the 2019 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 11 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

Metro League (4A): Denver South (3-6, 1-3) vs. Gateway (2-7, 1-3) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 8

Pioneer League (4A): Vista PEAK (9-0, 4-0) vs. Fruita Monument (6-3, 4-0) at Stocker Stadium, 4 p.m.

Metro League (4A): Montrose (8-1, 3-1) vs. Aurora Central (1-8, 0-4) at APS Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Pioneer League (4A): Hinkley (6-3, 1-3) at Thornton (3-6, 1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Legacy (3-7) vs. Eaglecrest (7-3) at Legacy Stadium, 4 p.m.

Overland (3-7) vs. Smoky Hill (10-0) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Fountain-Fort Carson (3-7) at Cherokee Trail (7-3), 7:30 p.m.