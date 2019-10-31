AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 10 of the 2019 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 10 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

Metro League (4A): Gateway (2-6, 1-2) vs. Heritage (6-2, 2-1) at LPS Stadium, 6 p.m.

Pioneer League (4A): Thornton (3-5, 1-2) vs. Vista PEAK (8-0, 3-0) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

Metro League (4A): Denver South (2-6, 0-3) vs. Aurora Central (1-7, 0-3) at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.

Metro East (5A): Cherokee Trail (6-3, 2-2) vs. Eaglecrest (7-2, 2-2) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Metro 10 (5A): Denver East (5-4, 5-3) vs. Rangeview (4-5, 4-4) at APS Stadium, 7 p.m.

Metro East (5A): Grandview (8-1, 3-1) at Cherry Creek (9-0, 4-0), 7 p.m.

Metro East (5A): Overland (3-6, 0-4) vs. Arapahoe (5-4, 1-3) at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.

Metro 10 (5A): Smoky Hill (9-0, 8-0) at Westminster (5-4, 5-3), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 2

Pioneer League (4A): Centaurus (2-6, 0-3) at Hinkley (5-3, 0-3), TBD