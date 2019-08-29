AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2019 prep football season:
AURORA’S WEEK 1 PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, AUG. 29
ThunderRidge vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Overland vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
Eaglecrest vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Pomona at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
Aurora Central vs. Northfield at All-City Stadium, 2 p.m.