AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2019 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 1 PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

ThunderRidge vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Overland vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 30

Eaglecrest vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Pomona at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 31

Aurora Central vs. Northfield at All-City Stadium, 2 p.m.