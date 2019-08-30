AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams for Week 1 of the 2019 prep football season, which began on Aug. 29, 2019. Will be updated as games go final:
THURSDAY, AUG. 29
ThunderRidge 42, Rangeview 14
Score by quarters:
ThunderRidge 28 14 0 0 — 42
Rangeview 7 0 7 0 — 14
Rangeview highlights: Reece Berkey passing touchdown; DeMario Williams receiving touchdown; Brian Figueroa rushing touchdown
Smoky Hill 48, Overland 26
Score by quarters:
Overland 6 0 8 12 — 26
Smoky Hill 7 7 14 20 — 48
Overland highlights: Mark Thrower 2 passing touchdowns; Ismael Cisse receiving touchdown; Jawan Lacour receiving touchdown; Jaheim Roper kickoff return touchdown; Camwrin Harris interception return touchdown; Smoky Hill highlights: Obie Sanni 5 rushing touchdowns; Leslie Richardson III 2 passing touchdowns; Alec Pinkowski 2 receiving touchdowns
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
Eaglecrest vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Pomona at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
Aurora Central vs. Northfield at All-City Stadium, 2 p.m.