AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams for Week 1 of the 2019 prep football season, which began on Aug. 29, 2019. Will be updated as games go final:

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

ThunderRidge 42, Rangeview 14

Score by quarters:

ThunderRidge 28 14 0 0 — 42

Rangeview 7 0 7 0 — 14

Rangeview highlights: Reece Berkey passing touchdown; DeMario Williams receiving touchdown; Brian Figueroa rushing touchdown

Smoky Hill 48, Overland 26

Score by quarters:

Overland 6 0 8 12 — 26

Smoky Hill 7 7 14 20 — 48

Overland highlights: Mark Thrower 2 passing touchdowns; Ismael Cisse receiving touchdown; Jawan Lacour receiving touchdown; Jaheim Roper kickoff return touchdown; Camwrin Harris interception return touchdown; Smoky Hill highlights: Obie Sanni 5 rushing touchdowns; Leslie Richardson III 2 passing touchdowns; Alec Pinkowski 2 receiving touchdowns

FRIDAY, AUG. 30

Eaglecrest vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Pomona at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 31

Aurora Central vs. Northfield at All-City Stadium, 2 p.m.