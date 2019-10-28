AURORA | In the wake of one snowstorm and another on expected, the Colorado High School Activities Association pushed back to the semifinals and championship of the state field hockey playoffs.

The semifinals — which includes matchups pitting second-seeded Regis Jesuit against No. 3 Cherry Creek and No. 1 Colorado Academy against No. 4 Kent Denver — move from Tuesday to Thursday, but will be played in the same venue as originally scheduled, Denver’s All-City Stadium.

The Colorado Academy-Kent Denver game is slated for 5:30 p.m., followed by the Regis Jesuit-Cherry Creek matchup at 7:15 p.m.

The semifinals take the time slot originally scheduled for the championship game, which now moves to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at Stutler Bowl on the campus of Cherry Creek High School.

Regis Jesuit — the defending state champion — advanced to the semifinals with a 4-0 victory over Arapahoe in a quarterfinal played in a snowstorm Oct. 23.

Updated state field hockey scoreboard and schedule, here.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 STATE FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

Semifinals (Oct. 31 All-City Stadium)

No. 4 Kent Denver vs. No. 1 Colorado Academy, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Cherry Creek vs. NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT, 7:15 p.m.

Championship (Nov. 3 at Stutler Bowl)

Semifinals winners, 3 p.m.