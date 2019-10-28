Junior Cate Lord (12) and the Regis Jesuit field hockey team played through light snow in a 4-0 state playoff quarterfinal victory on Oct. 23, 2019, but the Raiders’ semifinal matchup with Cherry Creek has been moved from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31 by current and incoming weather. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | In the wake of one snowstorm and another on expected, the Colorado High School Activities Association pushed back to the semifinals and championship of the state field hockey playoffs.

The semifinals — which includes matchups pitting second-seeded Regis Jesuit against No. 3 Cherry Creek and No. 1 Colorado Academy against No. 4 Kent Denver — move from Tuesday to Thursday, but will be played in the same venue as originally scheduled, Denver’s All-City Stadium.

The Colorado Academy-Kent Denver game is slated for 5:30 p.m., followed by the Regis Jesuit-Cherry Creek matchup at 7:15 p.m.

The semifinals take the time slot originally scheduled for the championship game, which now moves to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at Stutler Bowl on the campus of Cherry Creek High School.

Regis Jesuit — the defending state champion — advanced to the semifinals with a 4-0 victory over Arapahoe in a quarterfinal played in a snowstorm Oct. 23.

2019 STATE FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

Semifinals (Oct. 31 All-City Stadium)

No. 4 Kent Denver vs. No. 1 Colorado Academy, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Cherry Creek vs. NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT, 7:15 p.m.

Championship (Nov. 3 at Stutler Bowl)

Semifinals winners, 3 p.m.

