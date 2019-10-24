AURORA | The Regis Jesuit field hockey team moved up its state quarterfinal to Wednesday to avoid the impending snow storm.

Instead, the Raiders and Arapahoe ended up playing in the teeth of it.

Neither the conditions nor the Warriors could cool off Regis Jesuit’s play of late as the defending state champions rolled to a 4-0 victory at snow-blown Lou Kellogg Stadium.

Senior Lauren Pendergast, who scored the Raiders’ last two postseason goals a year ago in the state championship game, tallied their first two of this playoff trip as well to put coach Spencer Wagner’s team on its way to a win that qualified it for the Oct. 29 semifinals at All-City Staduim.

Seniors Caitrin Lombardo and Zoey Dale added goals in the second half for insurance Regis Jesuit, which faced very little challenge on the defensive end.

With their game completed and ticket punched to the Oct. 29 semifinals at All-City Stadium in Denver, Wagner and the Raiders were planning to go and watch the 4 p.m. contest at Stutler Bowl between No. 3 Cherry Creek and No. 6 Palmer Ridge, as they will play the winner.

(2) REGIS JESUTI 4, (7) ARAPAHOE 0

Score by halves:

Arapahoe 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 2 2 — 4