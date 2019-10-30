AURORA | Fighting a constant battle against the recent weather, the conclusion of the state field hockey playoffs is on the move yet again.

The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Wednesday that the semifinals would be moved from Thursday (already a reschedule from Tuesday) to Nov. 4 at All-City Stadium, keeping the same time schedule with No. 4 Kent Denver vs. No. 1 Colorado Academy at 5:30 p.m. and No. 3 Cherry Creek vs. No. 2 Regis Jesuit at 7:15 p.m.

The state championship game is now set for 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the same site.

The delay will give teams the chance to practice ahead of the semifinals, which some of them — including Regis Jesuit, which has been closed the past three days due to weather — have been unable to do because of the snowfall.

Regis Jesuit (13-1-2), the defending state champion, played through a light snow storm on Oct. 23 in a 4-0 quarterfinal win over seventh-seeded Arapahoe. A day later, Cherry Creek (12-3-1) topped No. 6 Palmer Ridge 3-2.

2019 STATE FIELD HOCKEY SCHEDULE

Semifinals, Nov. 4 at All-City Stadium

No. 4 Kent Denver (11-3-2) vs. No. 1 Colorado Academy (16-0), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Cherry Creek (12-3-1) vs. NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT (13-1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Championship, Nov. 6 at All-City Stadium

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.