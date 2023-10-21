AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2023 state field hockey playoffs as released Friday by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2023 STATE FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

Play-in games (Oct. 23)

Game 1: No. 12 Dakota Ridge (4-11) vs. No. 9 Palmer Ridge (4-8-3) at Don Breese Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 11 Mountain Vista (3-11-1) vs. NO. 10 SMOKY HILL (6-8-1) at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

First round (Oct. 25)

First-round byes: No. 1 Colorado Academy, No. 2 Cherry Creek, NO. 3 REGIS JESUIT, No. 4 Kent Denver, No. 5 St. Mary’s Academy, No. 6 Denver East, No. 7 Arapahoe, No. 8 Liberty

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 8 Liberty (7-8) at Academy D20 Stadium, 3 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 2 at No. 7 Arapahoe (8-6-1)

Quarterfinals (Oct. 27-28)

Game 11: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 1 Colorado Academy (15-0), Oct. 27, 6 p.m.

Game 12: No. 5 St. Mary’s Academy (11-3-1) at No. 4 Kent Denver (11-4), Oct. 27, 3 p.m.

Game 11: No. 6 Denver East (10-3-2) at NO. 3 REGIS JESUIT (10-3-2), Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m.

Game 14: Game 10 winner at No. 2 Cherry Creek (13-2), Oct. 28, 10 a.m.

Semifinals (Oct. 30 at All-City Stadium)

Game 15: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14

Championship (Nov. 1 at All-City Stadium)

Game 15: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.