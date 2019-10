AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2019 state field hockey playoffs, which began on Oct. 23, 2019. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2019 STATE FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

First round

Game 1: No. 8 St. Mary’s Academy (7-6-2) at No. 1 Colorado Academy (15-0), 4 p.m., Oct. 24

Game 2: No. 4 Kent Denver 3, No. 5 Mountain Vista 0

Game 3: No. 6 Palmer Ridge (8-3-4) at No. 3 Cherry Creek (11-3-1), 4 p.m. Oct. 24

Game 4: NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT 4, No. 7 Arapahoe 0



Semifinals (Oct. 29 at All-City Stadium)

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 4 Kent Denver (11-3-2), TBA

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT (13-1-2), TBA

Championship (Oct. 31 at All-City Stadium)

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.