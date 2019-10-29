AURORA | For the second straight day, the entire slate of prep sports — games and practices — has been wiped clean by weather with the Wednesday closure of Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools and Regis Jesuit High School.

The Colorado High School Activities Association moved early in the week to postpone the state field hockey semifinals to Thursday and also pushed back the start of the Class 5A boys state soccer playoffs to Friday, while volleyball has fallen victim to school closures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The EMAC championship volleyball match between Rangeview and Vista PEAK scheduled for Tuesday got moved to 7 p.m. Friday on the Bison’s home court, while the Centennial League Challenge championship match with Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail got moved from Tuesday to Wednesday.

With the early cancellation of school on Wednesday, the Centennial League Challenge matches will all shift to Thursday.

The cancellations and postponements will make for a busy end to the week when weather is expected to be warmer. The loss of practices will also send some teams into postseason with zero or at most one practice to prepare.

