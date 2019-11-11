AURORA | The conclusion of the fall prep sports season is coming as an epic crescendo for Aurora teams.

Over the weekend, football, volleyball, boys soccer and gymnastics all contested state championship or playoff events, which on the whole went well for Aurora teams and individuals.

Here’s a quick look at all the happenings:

— The two-day Class 5A state gymnastics meet wrapped up with a parade of gymnasts from the Overland co-op team climbing medal podiums in the individual event finals Saturday. Leading the way was junior Mabry Robinson (Smoky Hill), who dazzled in both of her performances in the floor exercise and won the individual event state championship. Robinson placed third in the all-around competition Thursday, with freshman Mattea Dolan (Grandview), senior Sam Demoss (Eaglecrest) and junior Bailey Rodriguez (Eaglecrest) joining her in the top 10 in the all-around standings and with multiple individual event places.

— The Smoky Hill football team captured the program’s first state playoff victory in nearly three decades in style with a commanding 48-6 win against Overland in a Class 5A first round state playoff contest Friday night at Stutler Bowl. Senior running back Obie Sanni racked up five touchdowns to lead the way for coach Tom Thenell’s Buffaloes, who won a postseason game for the first time since 1991. Also advancing to the second round of the 5A playoffs were Eaglecrest, which beat a underrated Legacy team for a second time, as well as Cherokee Trail, which handled Fountain-Fort Carson.

— The Vista PEAK football team traveled to the Western Slope and came home with a league championship and a perfect regular season in tow. Junior Ja’derris Carr-Kersh rushed for four touchdowns to lead coach John Sullivan’s Bison to a 35-21 win over Fruita Monument Saturday at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction. Vista PEAK finished the regular season 10-0 for the first time, won its first league championship (the Pioneer League) and were given the No. 3 seed in the Class 4A state playoffs in its first postseason appearance.

— The Regis Jesuit boys soccer team earned its way into the semifinals of the Class 5A boys state soccer playoffs with a 3-2 road win over Rampart Saturday night at District 20 Stadium in Colorado Springs. Senior Eli Hilt scored the game-winning goal in the second half as the sixth-seeded Raiders knocked off the third-seeded Rams — the only undefeated team remaining in the state field — to move into the semifinals. Seventh-seeded Grandview fell short of joining them with a one-goal loss to No. 18 Pine Creek, which pulled off a third upset in as many games.

— The Cherokee Trail and Grandview volleyball teams won their respective Class 5A regions on their home floors to earn their way into the Nov. 14-16 5A state tournament at the Denver Coliseum. On Friday, coach Rob Graham’s Wolves swept their way past Fossil Ridge to start, then rallied from a set deficit to beat Loveland in four sets to get to the state tournament for the second straight season. On Saturday, coach Terry Miller’s Cougars fended off a lively ThunderRidge team in a four-set opening victory, then cruised past Doherty in the final to qualify for the state tournament as they did last season, when they advanced to the semifinals. Eaglecrest lost a five-set heartbreaker to Mountain Vista on its home floor, while Vista PEAK and Rangeview dropped both of their regional matches on the road.

— The Aurora West College Prep boys soccer team had its run in the Class 3A state playoffs come to an end with a 1-0 loss to Roaring Fork Saturday at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. The fourth-seeded Spartans brought a 16-game winning streak into the game and played the fifth-seeded Rams to a deadlock until the visitors scored in the second half to advance. Aurora West College Prep, which came into the game averaging 5.8 goals per game, failed to score for the first time all season.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor.