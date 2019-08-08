AURORA | The Colorado High School Activities Association allowed boys golfers to begin practice Monday, while the remainder of fall prep sports — football, girls volleyball, boys soccer, softball, boys and girls cross country, boys tennis, field hockey and gymnastics — get the green light on Aug. 12.

The CHSAA, which is celebrating its 99th year of organizing prep sports and activities, allows competition for softball and boys tennis on Aug. 15, followed by girls volleyball, boys soccer, cross country, field hockey and gymnastics on Aug. 22.

Football has the longest wait and will kick off the season Aug. 29.

Many Aurora teams have been conducting camps in recent weeks to lay the foundation for the start of official practice.

Aurora programs found plenty of success in the fall season a year ago, which saw state championship victories for the Regis Jesuit boys tennis and field hockey teams. The Cherokee Trail softball and Grandview boys soccer teams each finished as Class 5A state runners-up as well.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports