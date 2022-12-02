The Cherokee Trail and Regis Jesuit girls cross country teams dueled each other for top honors at the end of the 2022 season, so it’s no surprise that the Cougars and Raiders lead the way on the 2022 Sentinel Colorado All-Aurora Girls Cross Country Team.

The All-Aurora squad — which is determined by performance at the Class 5A state cross country meet at Norris Penrose Events Center — features a trio from both Cherokee Trail (senior Mckenna Mazeski, junior Genevieve Curoe and sophomore Dawn Armstrong) and Regis Jesuit (senior Jo Collins and juniors Ashlyn Pallotta and Erika Danzer) along with individual qualifier Grace Kirkpatrick of Grandview.

While there was no full Aurora City Championship meet at the beginning of the season — only Cherokee Trail and Grandview participated as the meet came together at the last minute — the Cougars and Raiders went head-to-head in each of their final two races as part of the field in the Region 1 meet at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds followed by the state meet.

Cherokee Trail came out on top at the state meet with a 10-point margin that earned it 16th place and left Regis Jesuit in 17th. The Raiders had been 17 points better in the regional race as they earned runner-up status with the Cougars in fourth.

Mazeski placed seventh as a junior, but making the medal podium proved much more difficult in 2022 with an influx of young elite runners. She ended up leading city finishers again as she came in 21st with a time of 18 minutes, 52.30 seconds.

During the season, she finished in the top five three times and posted her lone victory in the Region 1 race, when she clocked a time of 18:42 to win by 11 seconds over Cherry Creek’s Emily Cohen, who would place 10th at the state meet. Mazeski’s best time of the season was a 17:54.50 at the Liberty Bell Invitational, but it was well short of her personal best cross country time of 17:22.90 set at the Desert Twilight Festival in Arizona in 2021.

Armstrong and Curoe finished 76th and 96th, respectively, for coach Josh Tate’s Cougars.

It was a big rise for Armstrong, who was 135th in the 2021 state race and her time in the 2022 race was a full minute and a half better. Her highest finish of the season was a fifth-place result at the Brighton Mercury Classic on Sept. 17, which came a week after she set her PR with a 19:18.40 at the Liberty Bell Invitational.

Curoe ran at the state meet for the first time and clocked a time of 20:41.70, which was her second-fastest of the season behind her PR of 20:25.00 established at the Pat Amato Classic Oct. 7.

Pallotta had an outstanding season for the Raiders and finished it off with a team-best 51st-place finish which was third-best among Aurora girls in the race.

Collins and Danzer both appear on the All-Aurora first team for the second straight seasons with finishes of 68th and 77th, respectively, as they finished with in 10 seconds of each other. Collins was 39th at state last season and Danzer was 85th.

Without its full lineup in place, coach Brian Manley’s Grandview team missed out on the state meet by one place at regionals and only Kirkpatrick earned the chance to run as Aurora’s lone individual.

Kirkpatrick was the second-fastest city runner behind Mazeski at the Region 1 meet and that scenario repeated itself at the state meet as Kirkpatrick came in 32nd with about a 28-second gap.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 SENTINEL COLORADO ALL-AURORA GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY TEAM

First team: Dawn Armstrong, soph., Cherokee Trail; Jo Collins, sr., Regis Jesuit; Genevieve Curoe, jr., Cherokee Trail; Erika Danzer, jr., Regis Jesuit; Grace Kirkpatrick, sr., Grandview; Mckenna Mazeski, sr., Cherokee Trail; Ashlynn Pallotta, jr., Regis Jesuit

Honorable mention: Madison Lippold, soph. (Cherokee Trail); Lucy Coughlon, sr. (Regis Jesuit); Madalynn Rodau, sr. (Cherokee Trail); Evan Harlan, sr. (Regis Jesuit); Soledad Langley, soph. (Cherokee Trail); Anna Chilton, sr. (Cherokee Trail); Emma Nicotra, jr. (Regis Jesuit)