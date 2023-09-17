DENVER | Regis Jesuit senior Ashlyn Pallotta claimed the individual championship of the Metro State Roadrunners Invitational girls cross country race Saturday at Washington Park with a win by a four second margin.

Pallotta crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 12.93 seconds, to lead the way among a total of 156 runners, including 31 from six Aurora programs, while she was joined in the top five by teammate Erika Danzer in fifth place.

Cherokee Trail earned top team honors among locals, however, as the Cougars posted a score of 180 points to come in sixth, with Eaglecrest next in eighth (with 213 points) and Regis Jesuit in ninth (with 214). Cherokee Trail’s top finisher was freshman Jade McDaniel, who earned seventh place individually.

First across the line for the Raptors was senior Milar Little in 28th.

Gateway, Overland and Aurora Central also competed, but did not have enough finishers to generate a team score. Among those three teams, the Olys had the highest finisher in Leona Ferguson, who came in 62nd.

2023 METRO ROADRUNNERS INVITATIONAL GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY RACE

Sept. 16 at Washington Park

Girls team scores: 1. Dakota Ridge 51 points; 2. Pueblo West 85; 3. Holy Family 125; 4. Ponderosa 136; 5. Horizon 155; 6. CHEROKEE TRAIL 180; 7. Castle View 198; 8. EAGLECREST 213; 9. REGIS JESUIT 214; 10. Douglas County 242; 11. Legend 276; 12. Widefield 311; 13. Standley Lake 325; 14. Longmont 353; 15. James Irwin Charter 399; 16. Westminster 523; GATEWAY, OVERLAND no score

Top 10 girls results: 1. ASHLYN PALLOTTA (REGIS JESUIT), 19 minutes, 12.93 seconds; 2. Hanan Aldelemy (Dakota Ridge), 19:16.97; 3. Claire Englehardt (Brighton), 19:26.53; 4. Emma Vecchio (Pueblo West), 19:49.76; 5. ERIKA DANZER (REGIS JESUIT), 19:50.98; 6. Marissa Clifford (James Irwin Charter), 20:03.88; 7. JADE MCDANIEL (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 20:14.22; 8. MacKenzie McIntosh (Holy Family), 20:18.65; 9. Emmy Stoll (Holy Family), 20:19.27; 10. Aliya Fulbright (Pueblo West), 20:21.62

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Cherokee Trail (180): 7. Jade McDaniel, 20 minutes, 24.22 seconds; 30. Alessandra Pezzimenti, 21:31.48; 45. Genevieve Curoe, 22:01.13; 57. Anneli Reite, 22:18.33; 60. Avery Brian, 22:29.46; 94. Dawn Armstrong, 23:37.25; 121. Ella Leach, 24:56.75; 130. Olive Ming, 25:43.90; 133. Sophia Lucero, 25:45.70; 137. Sella Boarman, 26:30.34

Eaglecrest (213): 28. Milar Little, 21:27.73; 33. Jenna Winn, 21:36.81; 48. Ellie Shaw, 22:05.89; 49. Mia Silva, 22:07.35; 78. Kelly McQuaid, 23:15.87; 83. Abby Sullivan, 23:21.43; 100. Kaylee Burns, 23:47.23; 102. Caitlin Gesualdo, 23:50.57; 114. Olivia Anderson, 24:27.62; 125. Brynn Torpey, 25:25.74;

Regis Jesuit (214): 1. Ashlyn Pallotta, 19:12.93; 5. Erika Danzer, 19:50.98; 65. Emma Nicotra, 22:42.04; 77. Ashley Istvan, 23:14.59; 96. Eleni Mykoniatis, 23:39.13; 112. Grace O’Keefe, 24:09.91; 119. Samantha Tonini, 24:45.19

Gateway (NS): 62. Leona Ferguson, 22:31.47; 156. Tareesa Ducksworth, 34:52.05

Overland (NS): 98. Kylie Shady, 23:43.85

Aurora Central (NS): 135. Aditi Arreola, 26:04.96