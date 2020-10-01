LITTLETON | Mountain Vista dominated the Continental League West Cross Country Championship meet Wednesday on a fast course at Heritage High School, but the Regis Jesuit girls held their own.

The Raiders weren’t able to break into a top five that included four runners from the Golden Eagles (who scored a miniscule 17 points), but Amelie Colsman’s seventh-place finish led the way to a 73-point performance that put Regis Jesuit seven points in front of Rock Canyon for second place.

Colsman clocked a time of 19 minutes, 5.64 seconds and Erika Danzer came next with an 11th-place time of 19:15.63 for Regis Jesuit, which also got top-10 finishes from Alexandra Collins (14th) and Christie Stratman (19th).

The Regis Jesuit boys scored 124 points to finish in fifth place in another race dominated by Mountain Vista, which also had four of the top five finishers.

Ben Phillips crossed the finish line in 16:58.38 to pace the Raiders in 17th place, followed by Jeffrey Watts (26th in 17:27.15) and Matthew Collins (28th, 17:34.31).

Continental League West Championships (at Heritage H.S.)

Boys team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 21 points; 2. Rock Canyon 67; 3. Highlands Ranch 80; 4. Heritage 93; 5. REGIS JESUIT 124; 6. ThunderRidge 151

Top five individuals: 1. Harrison Witt (Mountain Vista), 15 minutes, 30 seconds; 2. Robert Scott (Rock Canyon), 15:49.86; 3. Kyle Boe (Mountain Vista), 15:56.46; 4. Owen Nolan (Mountain Vista), 15:57.35; 5. Jayden Nats (Mountain Vista), 15:57.91.

Regis Jesuit results: 17. Ben Phillips, 16:58.38; 26. Jeffrey Watts, 17:27.15; 28. Matthew Collins, 17:34.31; 30. Finbar Martin, 17:38.58; 31. Sajan Sundaram, 17:40.91; 36. Zane Wilson, 18:02.83; 38. Max Seibold, 18:22.07; 45. Bart Brophy, 19:35.99

Girls team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 17 points; 2. REGIS JESUIT 73; 3. Rock Canyon 80; 4. Heritage 92; 5. ThunderRidge 118; 6. Highlands Ranch 171

Top five individuals: 1. Shayda Zarrin (Mountain Vista), 18 minutes, 24.36 seconds; 2. Nina St. John (Mountain Vista), 18:45.42; 3. Shantell Hafner (Mountain Vista), 18:54.17; 4. Skye Henley (ThunderRidge), 18:55.32; 5. Keira Gamily (Mountain Vista), 19:01.05

Regis Jesuit results: 7. Amelie Colsman, 19:05.64; 11. Erika Danzer, 19:15.63; 14. Alexandra Collins, 19:47.83; 19. Christie Stratman, 20:15.35; 24. Molly Kate McCloskey, 20:29.28; 25. Ashlyn Pallotta, 20:32.51; 30. Mary Kate Stern, 20:59.79; 31. Kylie Martin, 21:09.42