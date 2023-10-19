The most important races of the season for Aurora boys and girls cross country runners arrive Oct. 19 with the chance for teams and individuals to advance to the Oct. 28 state meet in multiple classifications.



The majority of local teams will be at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds for the Class 5A Region 1 meet, which is set to be run starting at 10 a.m. Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK Prep will join host Rangeview in the competition.

On the same day, Eaglecrest heads to Loveland to compete in the 5A Region 4 meet that is scheduled for a 2 p.m. girls race and 2:30 p.m. boys race.

Aurora Central is part of the 4A Region 2 field scheduled to race at 2 p.m. at the Salisbury Equestrian Park and Gateway is in the 3A Region 5 group that runs at 12:30 p.m. at D’Evelyn High School.



The top four boys and girls teams in each regional automatically advance to the state meet, plus all athletes who finish in the top 15.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports