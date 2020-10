COLORADO SPRINGS | Images from the boys and girls Class 5A state cross country races held on Oct. 17, 2020, at the Norris Penrose Events Center. Runners from Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Smoky Hill were in the boys field, while runners from Cherokee Trail and Regis Jesuit ran in the girls race:

