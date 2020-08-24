AURORA | Images from the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Jamboree boys and girls cross country race contested by Rangeview, Vista PEAK and Prairie View on Aug. 21, 2020, at the Arapahoe County Fairground. The Rangeview boys and girls won both races, while Vista PEAK’s Grace Dow was the girls individual race winner. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports