COLORADO SPRINGS | In a record-setting Class 5A girls state cross country race, Aurora’s two qualifying teams — Cherokee Trail and Regis Jesuit — finished on each other’s heels Saturday at Norris Penrose Event Center.

The Cougars finished behind the Raiders just over a week earlier at the Region 1 race, but it was Cherokee Trail — led by senior Mckenna Mazeski — that finished in front of Regis Jesuit this time as it took 16th with 350 points, while the Raiders were 17th at 360.

Mazeski — who made the medal podium as a top-10 finisher last season — ended up with a 21st-place result that again gave her city-best honors. She crossed the finish line in 18 minutes, 52.26 seconds, which gave her a 28-second cushion over the next local to finish in Grandview senior Grace Kirkpatrick (an individual qualifier), who was 32nd overall.

Next for coach Josh Tate’s Cougars was sophomore Dawn Armstrong in 76th place.

Regis Jesuit’s top finish came from junior Ashlyn Pallotta, who grabbed 51st place with a time of 19:48.64, while teammate Jo Collins ended up 68th in 20:02.26 for coach Natalie Baldasare’s team.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Oct. 29 at Norris Penrose Event Center

Team scores: 1. Air Academy 63 points; 2. Mountain Vista 126; 3. Cherry Creek 133; 4. Valor Christian 133; 5. Arapahoe 138; 6. Broomfield 193; 7. Fairview 195; 8. Fossil Ridge 215; 9. Chatfield 267; 10. Denver East 301; 11. Castle View 313; 12. Loveland 324; 13. Boulder 327; 14. Heritage 336; 15. Chaparral 338; 16. CHEROKEE TRAIL 350; 17. REGIS JESUIT 360; 18. Fort Collins 388; 19. Legend 442; 20. Poudre 528

Aurora individuals: 21. Mckenna Mazeski (Cherokee Trail), 18:52.26; 32. Grace Kirkpatrick (Grandview), 19:20.13; 51. Ashlyn Pallotta (Regis Jesuit), 19:48.84; 68. Jo Collins (Regis Jesuit), 20:02.26; 76. Dawn Armstrong (Cherokee Trail), 20:07.96; 77. Erika Danzer (Regis Jesuit), 20:12.96; 96. Genevieve Curoe (Cherokee Trail), 20:41.7; 102. Madison Lippold (Cherokee Trail), 20:46.2; 103. Lucy Coughlon (Cherokee Trail), 20:47.6; 113. Madalynn Rodau (Cherokee Trail), 20:55.1; 117. Evan Harlan (Regis Jesuit), 21:11; 125. Soledad Langley (Cherokee Trail), 21:23.4; 130. Anna Chilton (Cherokee Trail), 21:37.3; 146. Emma Nicotra (Regis Jesuit), 22:37.7