DENVER | The top portion of the individual and team standings at the end of the Metro Roadrunners Invitational boys cross country race Saturday was filled with locals.

Cherokee Trail and Regis Jesuit combined for four of the top five finishers and both were in the top four in the team chase as well in the large gathering of teams from multiple classifications at Washington Park.

The Cougars had senior McKay Larsen and sophomore Dylan Smith cross the finish line back-to-back in third and fourth place to lead the way as its 41 points were easily enough for the team championship, with Horizon (113) and Longmont (117) well behind.

The Raiders ended up fourth in a tightly-bunched team finish with 119, as they were paced by juniors Braeden Focht — who came in second behind runaway winner Ethan Adams of Horizon who won by nearly 20 seconds — and Caleb Aex, who placed fifth.

Just outside the top 10 individually was Eaglecrest senior Cole Camp in 11th place, as he helped the Raptors to 10th place in the team standings.

16th-place Overland was paced by Luciano Sanchez Chafalote in 81st place, while Alfonso Zamora’s 159th-place result led 19th-place Aurora Central.

2023 METRO ROADRUNNERS INVITATIONAL BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RACE

Sept. 16 at Washington Park

Boys team scores: 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 41 points; 2. Horizon 113; 3. Longmont 117; 4. REGIS JESUIT 119; 5. Legend 177; 6. Ponderosa 190; 7. Castle View 191; 8. Holy Family 199; 9. Golden View Classical Academy 211; 10. EAGLECREST 268; 11. Pueblo West 288; 12. Standley Lake 351; 13. Mesa Ridge 353; 14. Widefield 358; 15. Dakota Ridge 375; 16. OVERLAND 475; 17. James Irwin Charter 530; 18. Eagle Ridge Academy 587; 19. AURORA CENTRAL 614

Top 10 boys results: 1. Ethan Adams (Horizon), 15 minute, 53.67 seconds; 2. BRAEDEN FOCHT (REGIS JESUIT), 16:15.57; 3. MCKAY LARSEN (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 16:17.73; 4. DYLAN SMITH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 16:21.76; 5. CALEB AEX (REGIS JESUIT), 16:25.01; 6. BRADY SMITH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 16:29.54; 7. Caden Weadon (Horizon), 16:33.58; 8. Parker Nelson (Holy Family), 16:40.47; 9. Bobby Kiesewetter (Golden View Classical Academy), 17:00.25; 10. Miles Miller (Longmont), 17:03.88

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Cherokee Trail (41): 3. McKay Larsen, 16 minutes, 17.73 seconds; 4. Dylan Smith, 16:21.76; 6. Brady Smith, 16:29.54; 13. Tanner Larsen, 17:13.85; 15. Gino Palombi, 17:16.94; 24. Josh Chadeayne, 17:32; 46. Andrew Crippen, 18:05.78; 55. Andrew Kittel, 18:19.32; 57. Michael Cavazos, 18:21.94; 85. Duke Meeks, 19:03.97;

Regis Jesuit (119): 2. Braeden Focht, 16:15.57; 21. Liam Martin, 17:26.41; 44. Zane Wilson, 18:05.43; 47. Mason Saum, 18:07.05; 51. Hayden Stokes, 18:13.75; 52. Joseph Beatty, 18:16.67; 66. Thomas O’Keefe, 18:31.11; 82. Carson Schuler, 18:50.01;

Eaglecrest (268): 11. Cole Camp, 17:08.08; 41. Kaleb Packer, 18:02.79; 63. Evan Keppy, 18:27.53; 79. Finn Smith, 18:48.75; 92. Ethan Jones, 19:11.90; 93. Brayden Roe, 19:12.34; 112. Colin Bundas, 19:39.69; 121. Peter Ames, 20:01.60; 122. Cody Campbell, 20:04.70;

Overland (475): 81. Luciano Sanchez Chafalote, 18:49.73; 86. Xavier Rodriguez, 19:04.62; 97. Eric Kelly, 19:21.05; 156. Jayden Cyriacks, 22:43.34; 162. Kyle Jansen, 23:29.39;

Aurora Central (614): 159. Alfonso Zamora, 22:56.22